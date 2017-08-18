Police: Woman sideswipes vehicles in wild pursuit throughout Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 30-year-old Richland Center woman was arrested after leading authorities on a wild chase that began near 82nd Avenue and 104th Street on Monday August 14th.

Around 4:45 p.m. a Pleasant Prairie Police officer approached a vehicle during a traffic stop. The driver, Samantha White, told the officer the man accompanying her had been poisoned. The officer called an ambulance to the scene. Officials say White became agitated and drove away from the scene of the traffic stop, with the officer in pursuit.

The suspect vehicle drove through the construction zone on Hwy H and Bain Station Road and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed. The officer terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns within the construction zone.

Other Pleasant Prairie police officers picked up the pursuit, as White drove east on Bain Station Road then north on Highway 31, reportedly sideswiped a vehicle. Officials say the pursuit ended after police directed White’s vehicle into a parking lot near Highway 31 and Meadow Drive, where she was taken into custody.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, White was arrested and later charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

The male passenger, a 30-year-old man from New Lisbon, was taken to St. Catherine’s Medical Center by Kenosha Fire and Rescue for a suspected drug overdose. He was later arrested for Obstructing because he supplied officers with a false identification at the hospital.