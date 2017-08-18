Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $535 million, 5 largest in history

Lottery players have a chance to win a Powerball jackpot of $535 million in Saturday night’s drawing, which comes to an estimated $340.1 million cash payout.

This is the 20th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit on June 10, 2017, and the 5th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Tickets must be purchased by 8:00 p.m. this Saturday to be included in the Saturday, August 19 drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won.

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.