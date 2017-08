Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY--Racine St. Catherine's football team scores early and often to pick up a win at Cudahy. The Angel's Rashid Poole takes the opening kick and streaks 76 yards for the score. Then St. Cat's gets the ball right back, as Isiah Dodd grabs the overthrow on the first play from scrimmage. The nice return sets up another touchdown. The Angels fly away with this one, beating the Packers by a score of 53 to 14.

Racine St. Catherine's 53

Cudahy 14

FINAL