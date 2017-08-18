Silver Alert: Search underway for 82-year-old man in Cottage Grove; used to live in Elkhorn

DANE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Louis Olivas.

Officials say he left his home in Cottage Grove around noon on Friday, August 18th to go to a nearby grocery store but did not arrive. He has not returned home. Olivas moved to Dane County from Elkhorn just two weeks ago — and is apparently not familiar with the area.

Olivas is described as a male, white, 5’4″ tall and weighing 164 pounds. He has short, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and tan sandals. He also wears eye glasses and has a blue lanyard around his neck with a key on it.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Olivas is urged to call the Cottage Grove Police Department at 608-255-2345.