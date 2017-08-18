Speeds reaching 110 mph: Man arrested for OWI following police pursuit, crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 37-year-old man from the Town of Addison was taken into custody early Friday morning, August 18th for OWI and eluding an officer following a police pursuit and crash.

The incident began shortly after 2:00 a.m. in the area of STH 175 and CTH W after a deputy noticed a vehicle speeding northbound on STH 175.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver turned eastbound on Crooked Road and then back south on CTH W.

Officials say the suspect then failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of CTH W and STH 175 and fled back northbound at speeds reaching 110 mph.

The suspect proceeded eastbound on STH 33, after failing to stop for the stop sign, and sped towards Allenton at speeds near 100 mph.

As the driver proceeded down the incline on STH 33 into Allenton, he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, in the south ditch line, for approximately 400-500 feet before striking a culvert. That collision disabled his vehicle.

At that time, the deputy noticed indications of intoxication.

The suspect was subsequently arrested for operation while intoxicated, felony eluding and operation while suspended.

The suspect currently has one OWI pending in court and was administratively suspended from driving due to that pending incident. He also has an occupational drivers license.