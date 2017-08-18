St. Francis HS squeaks out week one win against Milwaukee Bay View

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCIS-- It was nail-biter at St. Francis high school as they hosted Milwaukee Bay View in week one of the season. On the first play from scrimmage, The Mariners Ishmael Bastardo takes the ball and goes 26 yards. Not long after that, Dylan Baier finishes off the drive, scoring from a yard out. St. Francis then goes to the air, as Adam Clayton rolls out and hits Noah Calderon in the flat and he goes in for the score. Bay View makes a comeback and gets close, before St. Francis is able to hold on for the win.

Milwaukee Bay View 32

St. Francis 33

FINAL