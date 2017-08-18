Wanted: Police searching for Kejuan Turner, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for 20-year-old Kejuan Turner — wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday, June 28th on the city’s west side.

Turner is facing charges in connection with the crash.

According to police, around 10:45 a.m. on June 28th Turner stole a 2007 Cadillac DTS at gunpoint in the area of 35th Street Park and Hill Avenue.

Around 4:40 p.m. that same day, Turner was driving the stolen car eastbound in the area of 27th Street and Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car and it collided into a tree.

Two passengers were in the car at the time of the crash; one died from their injuries and the other was seriously injured.

MPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit has actively been searching for Turner and is asking the public for help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.