Waukesha man accused of preying on young girls now faces 10 child porn charges

WAUKESHA — 57-year-old Patrick Dunn of Waukesha now faces multiple criminal charges. This, after being accused of preying on young girls. Police say he groomed them, engaged in sexual activities and produced child pornography.

The criminal charges against Dunn include the following:

Possession of child pornography (ten counts)

Contributing to the delinquency of a child

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were first tipped off to the alleged activity by Dunn from a woman on June 25th. She called officials and indicated “she has become increasingly concerned about the defendant’s behavior.”

The complaint indicates Dunn “advertises himself as a professional photographer. Over the years he has worked with many teenagers, and now 12 and 13-year-old girls, soliciting them to participate in photo shoots.”

The woman who first called police said she was concerned during a recent fathering that “the defendant got what appeared to be an erection” when he was around a six-year-old child. The woman also detailed for investigators several other instances that were concerning or suspicious to her.

When detectives spoke with one 12-year-old girl who had known Dunn, the complaint says she indicated he “took her to shop at Mayfair Mall and bought her a two-piece bathing swimming suit” and on at least one occasion, the defendant got her “high on marijuana.”

On Wednesday, August 16th, detectives from the Waukesha Police Department executed a search warrant on Dunn’s Waukesha home. The complaint indicates they “noticed a glass mason jar sitting on a TV tray near a computer. The jar had a green leafy substance that smelled like marijuana.” The detectives also “seized a variety of other external hard drives, a cell phone, and other electronic items.”

Investigators believe there could be more victims are out there.

“If you are aware of Patrick Dunn and any of his behaviors, albeit even if they aren’t illegal, give us that information. We need to talk to you,” said Captain Dan Baumann, Waukesha Police Department.

If you believe your child has been associated with or photographed by Dunn, you’re asked to call police.

Dunn is being held at the Waukesha County Jail.