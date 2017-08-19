× 3 people rescued, including 2 children, from fire inside home near 86th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials rescued three people, including two children, during a house fire near 86th and Congress.

The call to officials came in around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th.

According to the fire department, one adult and two children were rescued from the second floor of the multi-family home.

A total of six to eight people have been displaced due to the fire.

Officials are still working to determine a cause and damage estimate.