Boy from viral back-to-school interview talks to reporter 2 years later

Their interview went viral and now two years later, a shy California boy and the reporter whose back-to-school questions made him cry were reunited.

Andrew Macias became an internet star when he was asked by KTLA reporter Courtney Friel if he would miss his mom on his first day of preschool back in 2015.

Macias said no initially, but then paused, put his hands on his face and began to cry -- adorably.

The moment went viral, reaching more than 70 million views on KTLA's Facebook page alone. Patricia Macias, Andrew's mother, says he is recognized on the street, he's been invited onto "Tosh.0," and he became the subject of countless memes.

“He goes, ‘Mom, I’m famous. Everybody knows me,’” Patricia Macias said. “He’s happy.”

Fast forward two years, Macias, now six, is set to take on first grade. He says he doesn't remember why he started crying during the first day of school in 2015.

When asked now if he's going to miss his mom, Andrew simply said: "Yes."