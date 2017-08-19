“Bringing us all together:” Community gathers to plant new trees in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — It’s been one year since unrest tore apart the Sherman Park neighborhood. Now, the community is hoping to plant some roots there.

The Bay Shore Lutheran Church and Hephatha Lutheran Church joined together Saturday, August 19th to dedicate three new trees. The maple trees symbolize the growth of the neighborhood while also celebrating the 500th anniversary of Lutheran reformation.

Community members say it means even more to them.

“Strength, nature, really God, because you know, it’s donated by a church and it’s just being here in the presence of the community. And a church from Bay Shore and Greendale came here in this neighborhood, and it’s really unity and bringing us all together,” said Elisha Branch, lives in neighborhood.

Last Saturday, the family of Sylville Smith — the man fatally shot by a former Milwaukee police officer — marked the anniversary of his death by handing out 100 free backpacks in Sherman Park.