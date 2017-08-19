× Firefighters respond to structure fire in Waukesha; no one injured

WAUKESHA — Firefighters on Saturday morning, August 19th were called out to the scene of a fire in Waukesha.

The fire broke out in a structure around 6:25 a.m. near Sunset drive and Boettcher road.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire was reported to the Waukesha County Communications Center by a passing motorist.

Officials said the fire caused substantial property damage to the building.

The initial cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional assistance was requested from the Town of Waukesha, North Prairie, Town of Delafield, Western Lakes Fire District, City of Pewaukee, Lake Country, Eagle, Village of Big Bend, Town of Vernon, Hartland and Tess Corners Fire Departments.

