Jig your way on over to Irish Fest August 17-20

MILWAUKEE -- It is Irish Fest weekend! And WakeUp decided to bring in a little Irish entertainment to the studio. Melissa Nickels with Irish Fest talks about everything going on this weekend at the festival.

About Irish Fest (website)

The mission of Milwaukee Irish Fest is to Promote and Celebrate All Aspects of Irish, Irish American and Celtic Cultures, and to Instill in Current and Future Generations an Appreciation of Their Heritage. Presented by CelticMKE.

Festival Hours:

Thursday, August 17th - 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18th - 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 19th - 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Sunday, August 20th - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.