Oak Creek police: 1 in custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

OAK CREEK — An overnight pursuit leads police to a stolen car early Saturday morning, August 19th.

It began around 2:00 a.m. when officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near 20th and College. Police say the pursuit went for about 4.5 miles.

The vehicle stopped near 1st and Norwich in Milwaukee after the steering wheel became inoperable, officials say.

Seven people were identified in the stolen vehicle.

One was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No one was hurt.

