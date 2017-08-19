People offer to reimburse girl scammed out of Pokemon cards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 19: A contestant looks at cards as he competes during the 2016 Pokemon World Championships on August 19, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Over 1,600 contestants from more than 30 countries are competing in tournaments of the Pokemon video game, Pokken and Trading Card Game events during the 2016 Pokemon World Championships. $500,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded to winners.
WAUSAU — Offers of support are pouring in for a 9-year-old Wausau girl who was allegedly scammed while trying to sell her Pokemon card collection.
Kaitlynn Cooper’s mother, Sarah Hesbol, tells WAOW-TV that several people have offered to reimburse her after a man gave her a fake $100 bill in exchange for more than 500 cards.
The family has filed a report with the Wausau Police Department, which is investigating the incident.
Hesbol says her daughter is thankful for the offers, but is asking people to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital instead.