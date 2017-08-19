Police seek suspect after man shot, wounded during argument near 13th and Orchard
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a man was shot Friday evening, August 18th.
It happened near 13th and Orchard around 8:00 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials said the shooting occurred as a result of an argument between the victim and a group of individuals.
Police continue to search for a suspect.
43.016033 -87.927957