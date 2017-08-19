Preseason matchup week 2: Packers take on Washington Redskins

MARYLAND — The Green Bay Packers lead 14-3 as they take on the Washington Redskins in their second preseason matchup in Maryland Saturday night, August 19th.

Washington was first to put points on the board Saturday night, with a 34 yard field goal attempt for three, 3-0.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers entered the game, moving the ball downfield with less than ten minutes in the first. Rodgers three-yard pass touchdown to Martellus Bennett, 7-3.

Packers QB Brett Hundley’s five-yard passed to Aaron Jones for a touchdown late in the first quarter, 14-3.

Up next, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Denver Broncos on August 26th.