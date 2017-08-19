× Waukesha County: 43-year-old man arrested on 5th OWI charge following crash on I-94

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 43-year-old man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence — his fifth offense — after he crashed into a median wall on Saturday, August 19th.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-94 eastbound near Elm Grove Road in Waukesha County.

According to the state patrol, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was placed under arrest for his fifth operating while intoxicated offense and was transported to Froedtert Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the crash.

