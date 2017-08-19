West Milwaukee police: 2 arrested following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

WEST MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit in West Milwaukee late Friday night, August 18th. The vehicle involved was stolen.

It began when the vehicle fled a traffic stop. West Allis police say they did not initiate a pursuit.

Later, West Milwaukee police located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit which ended in a crash.

Officials say the two suspects were taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

