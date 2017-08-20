× 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run crash near Fond du Lac and Armitage

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Saturday night, August 19th. One person was critically hurt in the crash.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Armitage Avenue.

Police say the people in the offending vehicle ran from the scene.

One person in the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.