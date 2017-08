MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a 17-year-old mother and her three-month-old twin sons.

Police say 17-year-old Robin McDonald, and her two sons, Karter and Kartier Mayhall, were last seen near 56th and Hampton Saturday morning, August 19th around 5:30 a.m.

McDonald is described as 5’9″ tall, 145 pounds, slim build, and long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.