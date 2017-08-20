× 34-year-old Milwaukee woman arrested for OWI, with a child in her car

KENOSHA — Wisconsin State Patrol (Waukesha Post) officials arrested a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a child in the vehicle on Sunday, August 20th.

The arrest took place around 3:00 a.m. in Kenosha County.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said the woman’s vehicle was stopped by a trooper for an unsafe lane deviating on I-41/94 near WI 142.

A State Trooper said they noticed she has slurred speech, could not speak in complete sentences, an odor of intoxicants, and that there was a child in the back seat.

The woman was arrested, and taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.

Officials say she’s facing charges of OWI, first offense, with a minor under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

The three-year-old was turned over to a crisis worker from Child Protective Services.