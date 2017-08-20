× Can you help? Milwaukee police search for missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl. Her name is Daysha Taylor.

Officials say Taylor was last seen just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th in the neighborhood near 33rd and Center.

Taylor is described as a female, black, 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds with a thin build. She has brown eyes and black hair. Taylor was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with picture of her and her father on the front and the words “Daddy’s girl” written on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.