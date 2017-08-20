Crowds continue to flock to Great Lakes Dragaway 1 week after deadly shooting; suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- It's been one week since three men were shot and killed at the Great Lakes Dragaway, and the suspect in the attack is still on the run. Although top of mind, the tragedy hasn't kept fans away from the historic drag strip.

Race fan Dalibor Zujovic still finds it hard to believe the shooting happened.

"We've been small events larger events and smaller events and there has never been any kind of hostility," said Dalibor Zujovic, Wooddale. "It's a great venue, every event we've been to here has been outstanding. Everybody is very professional."

On August 13th, three people were shot and killed during a racing event. All three victims were from Illinois, and the Kenosha County sheriff says the shooting may have been gang-related. The gunman has not been seen since.

"From what I've seen so far it sounds like a personal issue," said Zujovic.

Zujovic says while the shooting is tragic it won't keep him from coming back. On Sunday, he and his friend, Haris Bijedic, were up from Chicago for iLL Fest. They both say the shooting last week is no way part of the racing culture.

"Everybody is friendly and everyone is having fun enjoying the cars and talking about cars, checking out the racers," said Bijedic.

Bijedic says he's been to the Dragaway many times, and says he didn't hesitate to return for another afternoon of racing.

"If you are afraid to go out because something happened then you will never go out," said Bijedic.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting and believes it to be an isolated crime. Great Lakes Dragaway first opened in 1955, and is one of the longest running drag strips in the country.