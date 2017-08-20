Dining among the animals: Milwaukee County Zoo hosts a unique event

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wanted to have dinner with a view of some exotic animals? The Milwaukee County Zoo let's you do just that with their event "Zoo a la Carte."

About "Zoo a la Carte" (website)

The summer heat marks the arrival of one of Milwaukee’s favorite fests, returning for the 33rd year at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This year’s Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a la Carte presented by Meijer, August 17 through August 20, features 26 area restaurants offering a variety of flavors that will leave you craving more, in addition to top national and local bands performing throughout the Zoo grounds!

CREATE! Join in on Kohl’s Color Wheels, a mobile art experience, and create your own art projects inspired by art in the Milwaukee Art Museum at the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm.

RELAX! Sip a glass of fine wine, and enjoy cool sounds from local bands at the Giraffe Village Wine Tent, sponsored by Champion Windows & Sunrooms.

DISCOVER! Go under the skin of nature’s most incredible creatures with BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT sponsored by Sendik’s Food Markets. The Zoo’s new exhibition features more than 100 specimens on display.

All musical entertainment, both national and local, is free with regular admission.

There are no reserved seats at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a la Carte, so grab your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on our grassy areas and picnic tables! Food tickets, Zoo rides and special attractions can be purchased for an additional charge. Zoological Society membership is valid for a la Carte.

The 2017 festival is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th.