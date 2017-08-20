“Each animal is different:” Meet new faces at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is updating it's roster of animals this summer, and they showed off some of the new attractions Sunday, August 20th.

Big ones, small ones, weird ones, and even fishy ones, the new animals at the zoo are all the buzz.

"Everyone wants to know their names, their personalities, and I often find that they're more open to learning about the species because it's something they're not used to seeing," Area Supervisor Danielle Faucett said.

"We have the yellow-backed duiker, we also have a new badger, and then we also have our more tiger cubs," Jenny Dilberti from the Milwaukee County Zoo said.

And that's just to name a few of the new faces. Staff said getting new animals isn't just fun for visitors, but also for other animals. Introducing them to new creatures is stimulating and engaging.

One of the newest editions is Patrick, a camel who's just five-months-old.

"There's definitely an adjustment period. Each animal is different," said Danielle Faucett, area supervisor.

Whether it's new and exciting or maybe an old favorite, catching up with old friends is always a blast.

Zoo staff says the best time for people to see animals moving around and engaging with those who are viewing them isn't later in teh day, but rather early in the morning. So if you'd like to check the new animals out, getting there first thing in the morning is the best way to see them up and about.