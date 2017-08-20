× “Going to be quite a day!” Excitement builds as total solar eclipse nears

Getting ready to witness history; the solar eclipse is set to begin at 11:53 a.m. Monday, August 21st. Somewhere along the 68-mile wide belt from South Carolina to Oregon, folks will experience the astronomical event. Here in our area, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium is one of the places holding a viewing party.

At South Shore Terrace, you can make your own eclipse while enjoying the beverage that gave us “the girl on the moon.”

“We don’t really have a plan, just go for the adventure,” said Adrian Pike, driving to see eclipse.

Adrian Pike is in town from Seattle for a wedding. He and his girlfriend are driving to see the eclipse Monday, they’re just not sure where they’re going.

“We’re just going to get in a car and drive south as far as we can,” said Pike.

For those who can’t leave and on’t have the special glasses, just get a cereal box. FOX6 News featured a Facebook Live segment sharing with our viewers how to make them.

Whether it’s looking up or into the box, others just don’t share the enthusiasm.

“I do not have special glasses and I’m not using a pinhole camera,” said Jack Mertz, doesn’t care about eclipse. “I may be washing the dishes or reading a book, probably.”

Excited or indifferent, anyone can see it’s a rare occasion.

“It’s going to be quite a day I think across the country,” said Pike.

If you are among those who are excited for the eclipse, be smart about where you see it; the Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds you not to look at the sky while driving.