× Last call: Upper 90 Sports Pub to close on August 27

MILWAUKEE — After seven years in business, Upper 90 Sports Pub is closing their doors.

The announcement was posted to their Facebook page Friday, August 18th.

The sports pub says they will be announcing a new partnership at the same address next week, saying it will be “a great addition to Old World 3rd Street.”

Upper 90 Sports Pub will host a “last call” celebratory farewell party on August 27th. “One final night to drink us dry,” the Facebook post reads. Specials include $3 drinks and $5 food items until they’re gone.

“Thank you to all our staff and loyal customers over the years we could not have been successful without you all,” Upper 90 Sports Pub Facebook says.