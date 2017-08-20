× Police: 1 fatally shot, 1 injured near 8th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot and killed and another injured on the city’s south side early Sunday morning, August 20th.

Police say the shooting happened near the neighborhood of 8th and Becher.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation.

Officials say all parties involved remained on scene and police are currently determining who should be arrested.

