Police: 1 fatally shot, 1 injured near 8th and Becher

Posted 6:58 am, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:08AM, August 20, 2017

Fatal shooting near 8th and Becher in Miwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot and killed and another injured on the city’s south side early Sunday morning, August 20th.

Police say the shooting happened near the neighborhood of 8th and Becher.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation.

Officials say all parties involved remained on scene and police are currently determining who should be arrested.

