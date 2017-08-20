Poll: 64% of Wisconsin voters ’embarrassed’ by President Trump’s conduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin voters say they're embarrassed by President Donald Trump's conduct in office, according to an NBC News/Marist Poll released Sunday, August 20th.

The president's approval rating has fallen to below 40 percent in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- three states that were key to his victory in November.

The poll came during another tumultuous week for President Trump, who generated controversy for saying there were "very fine people" on both sides of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned into a violent clash with protesters.

Sixty-four percent of Wisconsin voters said they felt "embarrassed" by the president's conduct in office -- a number that likely includes people who voted for him last year. Just 24 percent of Wisconsinites surveyed said President Trump's actions made them "proud."

President Trump's approval rating stood at 34 percent in Wisconsin, while 56 percent disapproved of the job he's doing. The president had a similar showing in the Michigan and Pennsylvania poll results.

But Republican voters are sticking by his side through the controversies.

Seventy-one percent of Wisconsin GOP voters said they approved of the president's performance, compared with just 5 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of independents.

President Trump's comments about the white supremacists earned widespread criticism from Democrats and many Republicans.

Gov. Scott Walker refused to address Mr. Trump's comments when asked by a reporter last week if he thought the president was racist.

"My comment on this is that I denounce the bigotry and the hatred," Walker said. "I'll let the president and his team speak for him."

Walker said he supported the president's work on the issues but acknowledged that he would "occasionally" like the president to say and do things differently.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, said President Trump should be removed from office.

"I am so disgusted," Moore said last week. "I think he is unfit for the presidency."

Friday, President Trump continued a weeks-long staff shakeup by firing his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

Under Bannon, the conservative website Breitbart News had made House Speaker Paul Ryan a major target in recent years, though that quieted down while Bannon was in the White House.

Some Wisconsin Republicans said this weekend that they expected Bannon to resume his war against Ryan.