TMZ: Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91

The legendary comedian, actor, singer and director — has died, according to TMZ.

Penn Jillette tweeted, “Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I fell apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.” Another tweet from Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter John Katsilometes says Lewis died peacefully from natural causes at his home in Vegas … attributing a statement from his family.

TMZ says Lewis was one of the greatest comedians in the history of comedy. He was known for his slapstick routines and became enormously famous when he teamed up with Dean Martin in 1946.

Lewis starred in a number of iconic films, including “The Nutty Professor” and “Damn Yankees.”

Jerry also was known to millions for decades as the emcee of the “Muscular Dystrophy Telethon” held every labor day weekend, where Lewis would raise money for 24 hours straight.

Jerry got a lifetime achievement award in 2009 by the Academy of of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, TMZ says.

He was 91.