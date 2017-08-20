× Virginia woman gets 3.5 years for poisoning coffee with soap

LEESBURG, Va. — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for poisoning her coworkers’ coffee with Windex and dish soap.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman announced the sentence Thursday for 33-year-old Mayda Rivera Juarez of Sterling.

She pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure.

Prosecutors say co-workers at JAS Forwarding Worldwide in Sterling began experiencing stomach pain and vomiting beginning in January 2016. In October, a victim began to suspect someone was tampering with the coffee.

Prosecutors say a supervisor then found security footage showing Rivera Juarez pouring Windex into the breakroom coffee maker.

Authorities say Rivera Juarez was trying to make her boss sick. She also admitted putting soap into the coffee machine and once directly into her boss’s cup.