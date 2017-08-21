1 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 56-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened in Kenosha County on Friday afternoon, August 18th.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as well as Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a serious crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 83 that happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro exited a parking lot located on the southwest corner with the intent to travel eastbound. Officials say the operator failed to see a 2004 Honda Element traveling eastbound.

The Camaro struck the Honda Element on the passenger side — resulting in the Honda rolling on its side.

The operator of the Honda, who was not wearing a seat-belt, suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

Rescue notified Flight for Life for possible transport of the victim — but the injuries were too severe and the driver was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Melanie Olson. The operator of the Chevrolet Camaro was cited for failing to yield rite of way causing death and improper right turn.