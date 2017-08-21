× 4-year-old Racine boy drowns in Brown Lake while swimming with friends and siblings

RACINE — A four-year-old has died after drowning at Browns Lake in Fischer Park on Monday evening, August 21st.

The Racine County Sheriff’s squads were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. for a missing four-year-old boy. Authorities say the young boy was there with a care giver and several other children, including the boy’s sister and brother. Sheriff’s deputies secured the area and started searching for the boy. The Racine County Sheriff’s Dive Team was immediately dispatched as well as the Town of Burlington Fire/Rescue Department.

Officials say someone at the park who was helping with the search spotted the boy under the water near the pier and called for deputies. Dive team members jumped into the water and removed the boy.

CPR was immediately started and the boy was transported to a hospital in Burlington. The boy did not survive.

At this time, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation is showing that this was a tragic swimming accident.