LIVE VIDEO: Anissa Weier, charged in Slenderman stabbing case, appears in court
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tipped semi on ramp from I-894 EB to I-94 SB in Mitchell Interchange
Coverage of the Great American Solar Eclipse ☀️ set to occur today

A look inside: Tour the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons

Posted 9:34 am, August 21, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- We've watched the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project grow over the last three years. And today, we're finally getting a look inside. Carl joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tour of the glittering new addition to Milwaukee's skyline.