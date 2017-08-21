MILWAUKEE -- We've watched the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project grow over the last three years. And today, we're finally getting a look inside. Carl joins FOX6 WakeUp with a tour of the glittering new addition to Milwaukee's skyline.
A look inside: Tour the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons
-
Flag-raising ceremony held at new Northwestern Mutual building
-
Have a wild time! If you think animals are fun to watch, imagine interacting with them at a live show
-
Northwestern Mutual announces $1M in grants for Milwaukee neighborhoods
-
August 21
-
Governor Scott Walker to tour tornado damage in Chetek
-
-
Nintendo Summer of Play tour stops at the Summerfest grounds
-
Dining among the animals: Milwaukee County Zoo hosts a unique event
-
Big Ben bell falls silent in London for repairs until 2021
-
Archery is an outlet for some who are visually impaired: “Didn’t think I’d ever hit the target”
-
Public tours of Port Washington Lighthouse offer glimpse into life of keeper, his family in 19th century
-
-
London fire: Police find ‘last visible’ human remains at Grenfell Tower
-
“Deeply saddened:” Professors once respected at elite universities now arrested for murder
-
Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell Tower blaze