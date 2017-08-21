A reptilian tail? A solar eclipse. Taylor Swift teases fans

Who can eclipse an eclipse? Why, Taylor Swift.

Just days after going dark on social media, the pop star put out another clue Monday leading to a possible song drop on the same day as the big solar eclipse. And if the lyric-sharing site Genius was to be believed, the tune is titled “Timeless.” The title was teased there but taken down later Monday.

As for the video clip that appears to be a twitchy reptilian tail, well, we’re not sure how that might play into Swift’s anticipated sixth studio album that all of her social media shenanigans seem to be leading up to, possibly in October to coincide with the anniversary of the release of her “1989.”

The tail may or may not have something to do with all the snake emojis that took front and center last year on Swift’s social streams, including when anti-Swifties used them in Instagram comments after Kim Kardashian West released audio recordings she said proved Swift gave West’s hubby, Kanye West, the go ahead for a Swift reference in the song “Famous.”

Swift wiped her Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and website on Friday, the third anniversary of the release of her “Shake It Off” single.