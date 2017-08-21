Burglars target Kenosha technology stores but get caught

KENOSHA — Police say burglars stole about $33,000 worth of cellphones and tablet computers from a store in Kenosha before getting caught.

Authorities say three people smashed through a glass door at McTernan Wireless shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday and made off with the merchandise.

Police say the same three suspects then tried the same thing at an AT&T store but failed to get in.

The suspects were stopped and arrested in Pleasant Prairie a short time later. Authorities are working to determine if they’re connected to other similar burglaries in the area.