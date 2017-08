OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for your help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect entered the PDQ station at 27th and College on Monday morning, August 21st.

If you can help identify this person, you’re urged to contact Detective Bateman at 414-766-7630 or email jbateman@oakcreekwi.org.

