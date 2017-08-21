Coroner: Jerry Lewis death was from end-stage heart disease

US comedian Jerry Lewis poses on May 23, 2013 during a photocall for the film 'Max Rose' presented Out of Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
US comedian Jerry Lewis poses on May 23, 2013 during a photocall for the film 'Max Rose' presented Out of Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas say Jerry Lewis died of heart disease, but the wording of his death certificate differs from what was reported earlier.
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday that Lewis’ official cause of death was end-stage cardiac disease and peripheral vascular disease.
Lewis was the clownish comic hailed as an artistic genius and the host for decades of annual muscular dystrophy telethons.
He died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas at age 91.
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 12: Entertainer Jerry Lewis smiles as he speaks during Criss Angel’s HELP (Heal Every Life Possible) charity event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting pediatric cancer research and treatment on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fudenberg says coroner deputies had been told Lewis died of ischemic (ih-SKEE’-mihk) cardiomyopathy.
Ferozan Malal is the hospice and palliative medicine physician in Las Vegas who signed Lewis’ death certificate.
She tells The Associated Press that peripheral vascular disease and ischemic cardiomyopathy both fall under the category of end-stage cardiac disease.
36.169941
-115.139830