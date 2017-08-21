Make your kid’s favorite foods lunch box friendly while still being healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When the kids go back to school, pack them more than just the same old boring PB&J everyday. Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to make simple and healthy versions of some lunchtime favorites.

Between school supply shopping and last minute summer adventures, it`s also time to think about back to school lunches.

They don`t need to be complicated and pinterest worthy - just simple, delicious and nutritious.

Putting a healthier spin on two lunch favorites today - chicken salad and burritos!

Easy Chicken Salad Wraps

Serves 2

1 cooked chicken breast, chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

2 whole wheat or sprouted wraps (or lettuce wraps)

1 cup brown rice, already cooked

1/3 cucumber, cut in matchsticks

¼ cup red onion, chopped

½ avocado, sliced

fresh lime

¼ cheese, optional

In a mid size pan, over medium heat, sauté chicken breast in teaspoon of olive oil with the taco seasoning until blended. Set out wrap and layer it with chicken, rice, cucumber, onion, and avocado. Add a spritz of fresh lime and cheese if desired. Roll up wrap. Enjoy!

Easy Chicken Mason Jar Burrito Bowl

Serves 2 - Use 16 ounce mason jars

½ cup salsa

½ cup black beans

½ cup corn

1 cup cooked brown rice

fresh lime

cilantro

¼ cup red onion, chopped

1 cup cooked chicken, chopped

½ cup tomatoes, chopped

½ avocado, chopped

½ cup spinach

Divide ingredients between two 16 ounce (pint size) mason jars. Layer ingredients as listed: salsa, black beans, corn, rice, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onion, chicken, tomatoes, avocado, and spinach. Put lid on jar and place in fridge. When ready to eat, pour into a bowl, mix and enjoy!