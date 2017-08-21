New clue: Wisconsin State Patrol seeking semi that may be tied to fatal incident

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol released on Monday, August 21st a surveillance photo of a truck that may be related to an incident that killed the driver of an SUV on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County.

Officials say around 5:20 p.m. on May 22nd, a semi headed east on I-94 near mile marker 270 experienced a ruptured brake drum on the passenger side of the semi-trailer. Pieces of the ruptured drum and brake shoes were ejected onto the roadway. Officials say a piece of the brake drum passed through the windshield of an eastbound SUV and fatally injured the operator. The semi unit continued eastbound and has not yet been identified.

A witness following directly behind the semi at the time of the crash indicated the failure occurred on a trailer axle. The witness stated it was a dirty white trailer, with no visible logos or lettering.

The Wisconsin State Patrol recently obtained video from a hospital near I-94 and State Highway 67 in Waukesha County. It helped the investigation identify a semi unit of interest, which was traveling eastbound on I-94 at State Highway 67 shortly after the crash.

The semi unit is described possibly as a black Freightliner Coronado Glider with a sleeper berth, and a large wind deflector fairing extending to the height of the trailer. There are no visible markings and it is possibly towing a Great Dane trailer.

Anyone with information about this truck or incident is urged to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol.