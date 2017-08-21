Out of this world trip: MPS 4th grade class gathers to watch solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Students at Frances Starms Discovery School in Milwaukee got an "out of this world" trip on Monday, August 21st. Dozens of kids got to check out the Great American Solar Eclipse.

Inside Starms Discovery School, a classroom of fourth and fifth graders got ready for the 2017 solar eclipse.

"We learned that the solar eclipse is when the moon goes in front of the sun," fourth grader Jaedyn Washington Jones said.

The classroom has been studying solar eclipses for about a week. Learning as much as they can, getting ready to see the real thing

"I've got 100 percent attendance today because of the eclipse," the teacher, Dr. Janice Pugh said.

The solar eclipse craze has taken over every part of the classroom. Whether it's vocabulary words like solar and eclipse. To a student made model where they depict the sun being eclipsed by the moon.

As the moment drew near, students headed outside and got their glasses on and looked up.

"The sun instead of being yellow it was orange and the moon was black," fourth grader Kayjah Ramos said.

"You look up with your glasses on and it's dark but when you take off your glasses and you look at it, it's light," fourth grader Paul Yearby said.

An out of this world experience happening right on a school playground. Students and staff said they were worried about the weather. The clouds made it hard to see the entire eclipse. However, they opened up just enough that the students were able to get a perfect view of it. No doubt - a day at school - they'll never forget.