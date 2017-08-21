Police: 3 men shot, injured in downtown Milwaukee; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, August 21st.
It happened near Water Street and Juneau Avenue around 2:00 a.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man were shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.
The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).
43.045703 -87.912828