Police: 3 men shot, injured in downtown Milwaukee; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, August 21st.

It happened near Water Street and Juneau Avenue around 2:00 a.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man were shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

