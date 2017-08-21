× Police: 39-year-old woman stabbed on Milwaukee’s northwest side, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday morning, August 21st on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. near 60th Street and Bender Court.

Police say 39-year-old woman was stabbed by a 35-year-old woman. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.