Recognize them? Brookfield police work to identify 3 retail theft suspects

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for your help in identify three suspects in their early twenties who committed retail theft.

The suspects, one man and two women, entered the DSW near Bluemound Road and Calhoun Road around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th.

Officials say they fled the scene in a stolen red Ford Focus with the license plate 891XWL.

If located, or if you can identify any of the suspects, please contact Officer K.King at the City of Brookfield Police Department 262-787-3702 or email kingk@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

