Seen through the clouds: Milwaukee catches a glimpse of solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first total solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. coast to coast in nearly a century has begun -- and nearly ended in some cities out west.

Americans across the land are watching in wonder through telescopes, cameras and protective glasses Monday as the moon blots out the sun and turns daylight into twilight.

Totality — when the sun is completely obscured by the moon — will last just two minutes or so in each location along the narrow corridor stretching all the way across the U.S. heartland to Charleston, South Carolina.

Two-hundred million people live within a day's drive of Monday's path of totality. So towns and parks along the eclipse's main drag have welcomed monumental crowds for what promises to be the most observed, studied and photographed eclipse in history.