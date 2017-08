SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Wayne Walters of Sheboygan Falls.

Officials say Walters was last seen Sunday afternoon, August 20th on a red Rascal mobility scooter.

Walters is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall, 105 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and scruffy facial hair. He does not have a left leg.

If you have information about where Walters could be, you’re urged to call police.