Total solar eclipse: NASA-sponsored viewing event at UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium for the total solar eclipse. The Planetarium is hosting a NASA-sanctioned viewing picnic of the eclipse. They will have telescopes and protective eye-wear available. The event is taking place during the eclipse from 1 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

