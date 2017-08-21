Watch: Great American Solar Eclipse as it happens ☀️

Total solar eclipse: NASA-sponsored viewing event at UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium

Posted 10:39 am, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:40AM, August 21, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium for the total solar eclipse. The Planetarium is hosting a NASA-sanctioned viewing picnic of the eclipse. They will have telescopes and protective eye-wear available. The event is taking place during the eclipse from 1 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.