× Cleared: All lanes now open on I-894 EB at I-94 SB following semi rollover

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of eastbound I-894 EB at southbound I-94 (W-S in the Mitchell Interchange) were temporarily closed Monday, August 21st due to a tipped semi. All lanes reopened around 1:45 p.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

Full closure from W to S in Mitchell Interchange- I-894-W to I94-S to remove semi-truck rollover. Expected duration- 1 hour — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) August 21, 2017

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.