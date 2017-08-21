Cleared: All lanes now open on I-894 EB at I-94 SB following semi rollover
MILWAUKEE — All lanes of eastbound I-894 EB at southbound I-94 (W-S in the Mitchell Interchange) were temporarily closed Monday, August 21st due to a tipped semi. All lanes reopened around 1:45 p.m.
No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
