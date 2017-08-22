2 dead in separate officer-involved shootings in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- Authorities are investigating two deadly officer-involved shootings that happened in Wisconsin overnight. These were two separate incidents -- one in Kewaunee County, the other in Columbia County.

In Columbia County, officials say a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Pardeeville and the altercation resulted in the deputy discharging his firearm. The decedent, who will be named at a later time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

The Wisconsin DOJ-led investigation of this incident has been a collaboration between DCI, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

In Kewaunee County, Sheriff Matthew Joski says the shooting happened at 8:04 p.m. near a home on County Road AB in the Town of Franklin, according to WLUK.

The male suspect is deceased and the officer is unharmed, deputies say.

"I want to hesitate in providing any premature information that would undermine the investigation. We owe it to the victim, we owe it to the officers and we owe it to the community, so we have to be patient and we have to walk through this very slowly and methodically," Sheriff Joski said.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is handling the case.

More information is expected to be released during a press conference with the sheriff's department later this morning.